Hundreds of public housing tenants unemployed, underemployed

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Instead of finding a job and trying to better their situations, public records show some people in our area who live in public housing are not working even though they could.

Our analysis of public housing rent records from area housing authorities identified about 600 adults who make less than $5,000 a year.

We are strictly talking about people who are not senior citizens and who do not have disabilities, according to records. Almost half of those people live in Johnson City, which is the equivalent of nearly one out of every three adults who live in the Johnson City Housing Authority, according to rent records.

JCHA Executive Director Richard McClain said those tenants are either unemployed or underemployed.

“We have a generation here of folks who aren’t interested in working,” McClain said. “What we’re seeing is that there’s more and more young adults taking advantage of the system and not working when they could go out and work. It’s really disappointing, because there’s people out there that need the housing that can’t get it.”

Before anyone is quick to blame those people, McClain said it’s not all their fault. He says once tenants get low-paying jobs, the government starts taking away some of their benefits.

“There’s a lot of disincentive out there in the way programs are set up that doesn’t encourage people to work,” he said. “You need to get to that $15, $20 an hour to get over that hump.”

He says the unemployed or underemployed tenants have learned the less they work the better off their short-term situations.

“(Working) doesn’t add any value to your life,” McClain said. “You’re actually losing services and things with the income, so you actually starve basically when you’re making minimum wage. You just can’t make it.”

Wendy Salts said she is currently working despite those challenges.

The single mom works a full-time job at night with hopes of trying to eventually get her family out of public housing.

“It’s a struggle,” she said. “I’m kind of one of those people living paycheck to paycheck.”

Salts said she makes too much to collect any other government assistance, but not enough to actually move out on her own.

“It’s enough to get by,” she said. “It seems the better you are, the better you try to make yourself, the harder it seems to come down on you sometimes.”

Congressman Phil Roe (R), TN-District 1, said part of the solution is creating better jobs, which is a priority of the Trump administration, but he said it’s also important to reward people for finding work.

“We have a really perverse system,” Rep. Roe said. “We’ve got the incentives wrong. Every able-bodied person should work, because if they’re not, someone is providing for them when they don’t work. I think we have to incentivize that and I think you’re going to see programs coming out of HUD that you haven’t seen before.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development already offers a grant meant to incentivize people in public housing. The Jobs Plus Initiative Program basically freezes rent for several years while giving people additional support to meet employment, educational and financial goals. Unfortunately, just a fraction of the nation’s housing authorities have received funding.

McClain said JCHA has applied, hoping to help dozens of tenants, only to be turned down by HUD. He said he’d like to see lawmakers better fund the program, so more housing authorities and low-income people can benefit.

“That’s my goal for the tenants is to be self-sufficient where possible,” he said.

The Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority has found success in another federal program.

KHRA’s longstanding Family Self Sufficiency Program requires tenants in two of its developments to work full-time, continue their education or do a combination of both with the goal of becoming self-sufficient within five years.

KHRA said 82 people are currently participating. The program is available to anyone physically able to work.

According to KHRA, the best part is any time a person’s rent increases because they earn more money, the increase is credited into an escrow account, so the person can withdraw the money once they graduate from the program.

“Some (graduates have) actually went on to home ownership,” KHRA Deputy Director Maria Catron said. “It is I think one of our best kept secrets that we have in Kingsport.”

The program is no secret to Esther Rodolphe.

The single mother works two part-time jobs and is working on her master’s degree, too.

“It is about taking responsibility and looking around saying, ‘There has to be more to life than just this,'” Rodolphe said.

Rodolphe said she doesn’t want her daughter to one day be a second generation public housing tenant, so she’s taking part in the self-sufficiency program.

“It opened my mind to a new form of life, a new way of life, a new thinking,” she said.

She said her new mindset will guide her and hold her accountable to her goals, so she eventually can buy her own place.

“Especially for the stereotype, I want to show my daughter that’s not always true and it can be broken and it will be broken,” she said.

Meanwhile, Wendy Salts could use all the support she can get.

“There have been many nights where I’ve rode to work weighing the pros and cons of doing what I’m doing,” she said. “Plenty of nights.”

In the meantime, she hopes to keep her positive attitude and her strong work ethic for her kids’ sake.

“I’m pretty positive,” she said. “I want them to see a productive mom, one that does what they’re supposed to do, a good role model.”

In addition to paying a low rent, people who are unemployed and live in public housing have to meet another requirement. They have to participate in community service or an economic self-sufficiency program for eight hours every month, according to federal policy.

