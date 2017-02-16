KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – More than twenty thousand students across the Tri-Cities region missed classes Thursday and even more will not return tomorrow.

Thursday, more schools in the region joined the growing list of those cancelling classes due to illness.

Schools are continuing to be proactive in their efforts to clean and disinfect, but health officials say this year’s flu season is typical.

“The decision was made to go ahead and close for Thursday and Friday so we could make sure that everybody had a chance to get healthy and also go back through and be able to do another full round of cleaning in all of our schools,” said Assistant Superintendent of Kingsport City Schools Andy True.

True said the closure was not common.

“As the day rolled on having additional students and staff members become ill is what led to that decision,” said True.

It was an unusual decision True said doesn’t remember the schools ever making in the past.

What is not unusual, according to health officials, is this year’s flu season.

“Typically we see more flu cases in January and February, and this year is no different,” said Beth Denney, Communicable Disease Director at the Northeast Regional Health Department.

Denney said looking at the numbers for this week over the last few years, cases of flu and flu-like illness have not really changed.

“In 2014 it was 1.1 percent and this past particular week it was 1.5 percent,” Denney said.

Kingsport City School officials said the plan is to use banked time so students will not have to make up the days they are missing.

