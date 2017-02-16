Greeneville Police charge man with two counts of extortion

Joshua Tweed
Joshua Tweed

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greeneville Police Department officers arrested a man on extortion charges after a yearlong investigation.

According to a GPD news release, Joshua Darwyn Tweed, 29, of Greeneville, was charged with two counts of extortion.

“We believe there may be more victims that have not come forward and we are asking for the public’s help,” GPD Capt. Tim Davis said.

Tweed reportedly has used two other names — Matt Smith and Anna Scott.

If you or someone you know has had contact with Tweed or believe you are a victim, call Det. David White at 783-2834.

