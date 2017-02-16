ETSU women cruise past Western Carolina, 72-55

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (February 16, 2017) – Behind a balanced team effort on Thursday night the ETSU Women’s Basketball team cruised to a 72-55 victory over Western Carolina to improve their overall record to 15-11 and 7-4 in Southern Conference play.

As a team, the Buccaneers shot 46 percent from the field, 45.6 percent from three and 67.7 percent the free-throw line. The blue and gold collected 32 points in the paint while scoring 16 points off of 17 Catamount turnovers.

Leading the way offensively was the duo of senior Shamauria Bridges (Miramar, Fla.) and sophomore Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C.) who each had a game-high 18 points. The Bucs had four players scored in double figures with Bridges and Dean each having 18 along with junior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) pouring 13 points and sophomore Carley Lytton (Floyd, Va.) recording 12 points off the bench.

Bridges scored in double figures for the eighth straight game while Dean has now posted four straight double digit point performances. From the three-point line Bridges went 2-of-5 against the Catamounts, moving her total to 76 three’s made on the season. Her 76 three’s ranks as fifth most in a single season in ETSU history.

Eight of Dean’s 18 points came from the free-throw line as she made a career-high eight free-throws on a career-high 13 attempts. The sophomore forward also registered six rebounds in 23 minutes of play.

All-American candidate junior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) provided a full stat line of 13 points along with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Tarter has scored in double figures in nine straight games and is eight points away from becoming the first ETSU player since 2010 to record 500 points in a season.

Off the bench the blue and gold scored 16 points with 12 points coming from sophomore Carley Lytton (Floyd, Va.). Lytton scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half going 5-of-8 from the field.

The victory marks the third straight year in which the Bucs have recorded at least 15 victories along with clinching a winning record on the road for the first time since 2014. ETSU will play their final road game of the regular season on Saturday, Feb.18 versus UNCG.

It was a slow start for both teams as ETSU took a slim 6-4 lead into the first media timeout as the Bucs and Catamounts went a combined 5-of-17. Out of the media timeout, the blue and gold embarked on a 12-3 run to grab their first double digit lead of the game.

Midway through the second quarter, ETSU was out to their largest lead of the first half at 16 after rattling off a 26-12 run over 10 minutes of play. Western Carolina banked in a three-pointer as the clock hit zero’s as ETSU took a 34-21 lead into halftime.

Western Carolina cut the lead to 11 at the 7:13 mark of the third quarter but that was the closest the Catamounts got as ETSU once again embarked on a run scoring four straight points. At the end of the third, Lytton knocked down a floater in the lane to take a 50-33 lead into the fourth.

Highlighting the fourth quarter was Raven Dean who midway through quarter scored nine straight points to extend the Buccaneer lead to 20. ETSU and Western Carolina each scored 22 points in the fourth quarter as the blue and gold came away victorious, 72-55.

