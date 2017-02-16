Despite school systems closing due to sickness tournament play continues

(WJHL) – Many of you asked us: Since schools cancelled classes due to sickness, will basketball tournament play continue?

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) told us tournament play continues across the state.

TSSAA Assistant Executive Director Matthew Gillespie said the coaches, athletic directors and principals decide whether their schools play.

“We do not have a policy stating that schools cannot cancel district tournament games,” Gillespie said. “Basically, all that we ask schools to do is tell us who your 1,2,3 and 4 teams are coming out of the district going forward in the region. How the teams determine those, how the districts determine those, is strictly up to them.”

Science Hill High School is the host site for the District 1 Triple A Boys and Girls Tournament.

At this point, no cancellations of any other area high school basketball games have been reported to the News Channel 11 Sports Team.

