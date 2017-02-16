‘Day Without Immigrants’ protests being held across US

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017 file photo, protesters carry signs and chant in Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The number of anti-Muslim hate groups in the U.S. is exploding behind well-paid ideologues, radical Islamic attacks and the incendiary rhetoric of last year’s presidential campaign, the Southern Poverty Law Center said Wednesday in a new report. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017 file photo, protesters carry signs and chant in Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The number of anti-Muslim hate groups in the U.S. is exploding behind well-paid ideologues, radical Islamic attacks and the incendiary rhetoric of last year’s presidential campaign, the Southern Poverty Law Center said Wednesday in a new report. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

“A Day Without Immigrants” actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York. The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.

It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.

Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s