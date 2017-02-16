Arris bumps primary sponsorship on Suarez JGR Toyota to 22 races

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Communications giant Arris has renewed its multi-year sponsorship with Joe Gibbs Racing and will serve as the primary sponsor for 22 races with Daniel Suarez in the No. 19 Toyota.

Suarez, who won the second-tier Xfinity Series championship last season, will replace the retired Carl Edwards this season. Arris was the primary sponsor for 17 races last season.

Arris first partnered with JGR in 2014 and sponsored Edwards and Suarez, a Mexican who was the first foreign champion in a NASCAR national series.

Arris also renewed sponsorship Thursday of Abraham Calderon, who last season won the Freightliner Truck Series in Mexico, and Mexican driver Fabian Welter, who is in the Telmex development program.

AP