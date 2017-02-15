Woman dead, man injured in Austin-area officer-involved shooting

By Andy Jechow Published: Updated:
Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in a shooting on SH 71 near Burch Drive (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is dead and a man critically injured in a Del Valle shooting incident that began as a kidnapping in Bastrop County. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirms the incident is a deputy-involved shooting, but have not said if a deputy was injured.

Both the man and the woman are in their 30s. The injured man has critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to South Austin Medical Center.

The shooting happened around 2:52 p.m. on Burch Drive according to Austin-Travis County EMS, just north of State Highway 71 and not far from Del Valle High School.

High school students were marching nearby, blocking State Highway 71. At this point there is no indication the march is connected to the shooting.

Bastrop police say that at around 1:30 p.m. they were called to a reported disturbance at a Bastrop business. Officers were told a man entered the business with a handgun and demanded one of the female employees, who he knew, leave with him.

The woman left the business with the suspect, who drove her westbound on State Highway 71 when they encountered a Travis County deputy. Officers are not saying what led to the encounter with the deputy.

