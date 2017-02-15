Tornado ranked eighth in first NCAA Regional Rankings

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University women’s basketball team has had a great season so far, and they Tornado are ranked in the NCAA Southeast Regional Rankings for the second time in program history. In the first regional rankings of the season, King checks in at eighth and is one of three Conference Carolinas teams in the top 10.

King comes in eighth in the first of three installments of the NCAA Southeast Regional Rankings. King recently defeated 10-ranked University of Mount Olive 75-64 on Sunday. So far this season, the Tornado have played five teams ranked in the first regional rankings of the season, No. 1 Columbus State University, No. 2 Lincoln Memorial University, No. 4 Limestone College, No. 9 Carson-Newman University and Mount Olive.

The win over Mount Olive pulled King into a tie for second in the Conference Carolinas standings, and the Tornado will see the Trojans again on Tuesday, this time on the road. King has one of the most potent offenses in the league this season, ranking fourth in the conference with a scoring average of 74.4 points per game. The Tornado lead the league with a 34.8 three-point field goal percentage and second with an average of 7.6 triples per game.

On the defensive end, King ranks third in points per game allowed, only giving up 64.0 points per game. King is only allowing opponents to shoot 37.9 percent from the floor, a mark that also ranks third in the league.

King was last in the NCAA Regional Rankings in the first set of rankings in the 2014-15 season when they came in eighth.

The second regional rankings will come out on February 23 and the NCAA Division II Tournament field will be selected on March 5.

NCAA Regional Rankings Record In Region

Columbus State 22-1 22-1 Lincoln Memorial 20-2 20-2 Clayton State 20-5 20-5 Limestone 21-3 21-3 Wingate 19-4 19-4 Lander 17-5 17-5 North Georgia 17-6 17-6 King 18-6 18-6 Carson-Newman 15-8 15-8 Mount Olive 18-5 18-5

