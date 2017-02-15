Three teens facing charges after gun found at Morristown high school

MORRISTOWN, TN (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department reports three teens have been charged in connection with an incident at one of the local schools involving a gun.

Police receive a report on Tuesday afternoon that a student brought a gun to Morristown-Hamblen West High School.

Investigators said they determined a 14-year-old brought a 9mm handgun to school in a backpack. In addition, they said two other students, both 15 years of age, handled the gun. Police report the gun was not loaded at the time.

According to a MPD report, all three students have been charged with carrying weapons on school property. Police also reported, one of the teens was charged with consuming alcoholic beverages on school premises.

Their cases will be handled by juvenile court.

MPD investigators said they, “believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe there was a plan to fire the weapon at the school.”