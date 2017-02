WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) – William & Mary is investigating the defacement of a Thomas

Jefferson statue at the school after someone painted the hands red and wrote “slave owner”

nearby. University spokeswoman Suzanne Seurattan wrote in an email Tuesday that the school is

determining how to remove the paint without leaving damage. The statue is near the heart of the

Williamsburg campus. Seurattan wrote that the school encourages civil discourse but that “it is

never acceptable to deface property.”