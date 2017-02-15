The Hope Project holding blanket drive for veterans

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A local community outreach is holding a blanket drive for veterans at two locations in Kingsport.

The Hope Project is gathering blankets for veterans in local nursing homes and at the VA.

Drop off locations have been set up at The Savvy Shopper and Decor Exchange in Kingsport.

The drive will go until April 1 and they are accepting any new or handmade patriotic blankets 35 by 40 inches, or bigger.

For more information, call 423-429-5474.

