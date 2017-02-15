Southwest VA man faces malicious wounding charge

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia man faces charges after investigators said he stabbed another man.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said David Weber, 54, stabbed the victim, Richard Hamm, Tuesday night around 9:45 p.m. at a home in Marion, Va.

Officers found Hamm with a large laceration to his arm and he was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Weber faces a charge of malicious wounding and he is being held in the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va. without bond.

