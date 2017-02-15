Six Vols Invited To 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Derek Barnett, Joshua Dobbs, Alvin Kamara, Josh Malone, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Cameron Sutton have been invited to the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, which runs Feb. 28 through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

NFL.com has 320 participants listed for the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine. The Southeastern Conference produced the most prospects for this year’s combine with 66. The ACC had the second-most with 60 and the Big Ten was third with 51.

The Vols will have at least one VFL competing on each of the four on-field workout days, which will be streamed live on NFL Network. Running backs, offensive lineman and special teams participants will take the field on Friday, March 3. On-field workouts for quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will be on Saturday, March 4. Defensive linemen and linebackers will showcase their talents on Sunday, March 5. The defensive backs will be the last group with on-field workouts on Monday, March 6.

NFL Network’s nightly program, “NFL Total Access,” will have live coverage for each day of Combine Week. NFL Now (NFL.com/now) will stream a live feed of all of the NFL Combine events and videos of participants will be available on demand.

In his most-recent rankings, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Barnett listed as his No. 16 overall prospect and he has Kamara ranked at No. 26. NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock ranks Barnett as the third-best edge rusher and Kamara as the fourth-best running back in the upcoming NFL Draft.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Barnett going with the 23rd overall pick to the New York Giants in his latest mock draft. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay ranks Barnett as his No. 19 overall prospect and has Kamara at No. 29. McShay also rates Barnett as his No. 4 defensive end, Kamara as his No. 3 running back and Sutton as his No. 10 cornerback.

#9 Derek Barnett | 6-3 | 265 | JR | Defensive End

Derek Barnett played in 39 games, totaling 197 tackles (131 solo), a Tennessee program-record 33.0 sacks. As Consensus All-American in 2016, he tallied a career-best 13.0 sacks, including the 33rd of his career against Nebraska in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl to break the previous record of 32.0 held by the late great Reggie White since 1983.

His 52.0 career tackles for loss rank second in Tennessee history only to Leonard Little’s program-record 53.0.

#11 Joshua Dobbs | 6-3 | 210 | SR | Quarterback

Joshua Dobbs enjoyed the best season of his distinguished Tennessee career in 2016, completing 63.0 percent of his passes with career highs of 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for Tennessee quarterback records of 831 yards and 12 touchdowns on 150 carries. In SEC games, Dobbs’ 151.5 passer efficiency rating, 23 total offensive touchdowns, 316.9 total offensive yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt led the league. He earned All-SEC honors and will compete in the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 28.

Dobbs, who was one of four team captains in 2016, was one of the key leaders in Tennessee’s program turnaround over the past four years. He finished his UT career with a 23-12 record as a starter and his 9,360 yards of total offense (7,138 passing, 2,160 rushing, 62 receiving) rank third in Tennessee history.

#6 Alvin Kamara | 5-10 | 215 | R-JR | Running Back

Alvin Kamara was one of Tennessee’s four team captains in 2016 and again proved to be one of the SEC’s most dynamic playmakers. As a redshirt junior, he ran for 596 yards and nine touchdowns on 103 carries (5.8 average) and caught 40 passes for 392 yards (9.8 average) and four scores. He also returned 18 punts for 184 yards (10.2 average). Kamara led the Vols with 1,188 all-purpose yards (seventh in the SEC) in 2016 and tallied 13 total touchdowns, which tied for third in the SEC.

Kamara set a new Tennessee record with 312 all-purpose yards against Texas A&M on Oct. 8, rushing for 127 yards on 18 carries and catching eight passes for 161 yards. He and Jamal Lewis (1997 against Kentucky) are the only two Vols to record 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same game.

#3 Josh Malone | 6-3 | 200 | JR | Wide Receiver

In 2016, Josh Malone posted career and team highs of 50 receptions, 972 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. His 972 receiving yards rank 10th in Tennessee single-season history and were the most by a Vol since Justin Hunter had 1,083 in 2012. He ranked third in the SEC in both receiving yards and touchdowns. His 11 receiving touchdowns tied for the third-most in UT history and were the most since Robert Meachem had 11 in 2006. Malone’s 19.4 yards per reception also set a new UT single-season record for receivers with a minimum of 50 catches

Malone finished his UT career with 104 receptions for 1,608 yards and 14 touchdowns and declared for the NFL Draft on Jan. 3.

#21 Jalen Reeves-Maybin | 6-0 | 230 | SR | Linebacker

Jalen Reeves-Maybin played in only four games in 2016 due to a shoulder injury that ended his season on Oct. 18. He posted 20 tackles and two tackles for loss in those four games.

Reeves-Maybin posted 100-tackle seasons in 2014 and 2015. He enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign in 2014 with 101 stops, 2.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one interception. In 2015, Reeves-Maybin tallied 105 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 14 TFLs, two forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered and four passes broken up. Over his four-year career, Reeves Maybin played in 41 games, recording 240 tackles (149 solo), 7,0 sacks, 27 TFLs, two forced fumbles, four fumbles recovered, one interception and four pass breakups.

#23 Cameron Sutton | 5-11 | 186 | SR | Defensive Back

Cameron Sutton was a shutdown cornerback for the Vols for four-straight years. He was limited to six games this past season due to an injury he suffered against Ohio on Sept. 17 and returned to action against Kentucky on Nov. 12, recording a pair of pass breakups to break Jabari Greer’s UT career record for passes defended. He finished the year with 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and five passes defended. In 45 games played, Sutton amassed 127 tackles (111 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 37 passes defended, one sack, three forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered. His 37 career passes defended are a Tennessee record.

In 2015, Sutton earned Sporting News First Team All-America honors as a punt returner after leading the nation with an 18.7-yard average and returning two punts for touchdowns. His 14.6 career punt-return average (minimum 30 returns) is the best in Tennessee history.