Segrave named NAIA National Track Athlete of the Week

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Feb. 15, 2017) – Milligan College track and field standout Hannah Segrave was named NAIA National Track Athlete of the Week on Wednesday, announced by the national office.

At the Vanderbilt Music City Challenge, Segrave finished second in the 800m, finishing in 2:03.80. Her time broke not only her own school record, but set the top time for the NAIA this season. In Nashville, she faced several top NCAA Division I runners from Vanderbilt, Georgia, Virginia Tech, UCF, and Jacksonville. She currently ranks No.9 among all collegians nationally, no.4 in her native Great Britain, and has led the Milligan College women’s track team to the No.1 rank in the south as well as No.21 in the NAIA.

Segrave will defend her title in the 800m at the Indoor Track and Field National Championships, hosted by Milligan College on March 2-4.

BY MILLIGAN