Report: More than 998 Tennessee bridges structurally deficient

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new report says the Brooklyn Bridge and Washington’s Arlington Memorial Bridge are among thousands of spans considered structurally deficient.

Although the numbers of deficient bridges have declined in recent years, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association’s (ARBTA) analysis of transportation department data shows more than 55,000 bridges in the U.S. have been deemed deficient. In Tennessee, out of the 20,123 bridges, fives percent are considered deficient, according to the report.

Bridges labeled structurally deficient aren’t necessarily in immediate danger of collapse. The term is applied when spans need rehabilitation or replacement because at least one major component has advanced deterioration or other problems.

Tennessee ranks 21st in the nation in total number of deficient bridges and 42nd when compared to total percent of inventory. However, the state has seen an improvement. In 2015, the state had around 1026 bridges considered structurally deficient. In 2016, they had 998 bridges considered structurally deficient.

ARBTA says deficient bridges are crossed about 185 million times a day. The top 14 most-traveled deficient bridges are located in California.

Structurally defficient bridges in the Knoxville area

COUNTY FEATURE INTERSECTED LOCATION RATING DESIGN Knox ‘RAMP TO GAY ST/GROUND ‘JUST E OFF GAY ST VIADUC 2 Concrete Jefferson ‘SOUTHERN RAILWAY ‘IN JEFFERSON CITY 5 Steel Roane ‘CARDIFF CREEK ‘N OFF US 27-.7 M W OF 38 18.7 Steel Anderson ‘FORK COAL CREEK ‘1.2 M NW OF I75-US25W JC 23.6 Steel Campbell ‘FORK COAL CREEK ‘1.2 M NW OF I75-US25W JC 23.6 Steel Campbell ‘CSX RAILROAD ‘NW OF SR 9 IN LAFOLLETTE 24.9 Prestressed concrete continuous * Sevier ‘LITTLE PIGEON RIVER ‘1 M N OF US321-PITTMAN C 28 Steel Union ‘FLAT CREEK ‘E OF SR61-IN LUTTRELL 28.8 Steel Sevier ‘LITTLE PIGEON RIVER ‘.5 M N OF US321-PITTMAN 29.1 Steel Cocke ‘CLEAR CREEK ‘IN PARROTTSVILLE TENN. 30.5 Concrete Jefferson ‘RIMMER CREEK ‘.4 M SW OF SR066 32.4 Concrete McMinn ‘SWEETWATER CREEK ‘IN SWEETWATER 33.9 Concrete Monroe ‘SWEETWATER CREEK ‘IN SWEETWATER 33.9 Concrete Johnson ‘GOOSE CREEK ‘0.5 M W OF US421 34 Steel Greene ‘POWDER BRANCH ‘3 M E. WASHINGTON CO LN 35.6 Concrete continuous Sevier ‘WEBB CREEK ‘N OF US321 IN PITTMAN CN 35.8 Steel Knox ‘RAMP TO GAY ST/GROUND ‘JUST W OFF GAY ST VIADUC 38.9 Concrete Sevier ‘ROARING FORK CREEK ‘IN GATLINBURG 39.7 Steel Union ‘N. FORK BULL RUN CREEK ‘NEAR MAYNARDVILLE 39.8 Steel Anderson ‘BRANCH ‘IN OAK RIDGE E- OF SR 62 43.3 Concrete Roane ‘BRANCH ‘IN OAK RIDGE E- OF SR 62 43.3 Concrete Anderson ‘RIGHT FORK COAL CREEK 1 M W OF US25W-SR116 JCT 43.4 Concrete Campbell ‘RIGHT FORK COAL CREEK ‘1 M W OF US25W-SR116 JCT 43.4 Concrete Coffee ‘NORTH FORK ROCK CREEK ‘.2 MI FROM SR 16 43.4 Concrete Coffee ‘NFA A035-FAU 4334-CSX R ‘IN TULLAHOMA CITY LIMITS 43.7 Concrete Hamblen ‘SPRING CREEK ‘.3MI EAST OF SR32 44.9 Concrete Hawkins ‘BR OF REEDY CREEK ‘FT ROBINSON DR-KINGSPORT 45.9 Concrete Coffee ‘CFW RAILROAD ‘IN MANCHESTER CITY LIMIT 46.6 Concrete Hamblen ‘SPRING BRANCH ‘3 MI WEST OF US25 47.4 Steel Loudon ‘SWEETWATER CREEK ‘IN PHILADELPHIA 48 Steel Greene ‘BRANCH ‘IN GREENVILLE 48.1 Steel Coffee ‘LITTLE DUCK RIVER ‘IN MANCHESTER CITY LIMIT 51.8 Concrete Knox ‘CSX RAILROAD ‘IN KNOXVILLE 51.9 Concrete Knox ‘CSX RAILROAD ‘FRONTAGE RD-W OF I75 52 Prestressed concrete * Loudon ‘BACON CREEK ‘IN CITY OF PHILADELPHIA 52 Concrete Anderson ‘INDIAN CREEK ‘5.3 M NE JCT SR61&SR327 52.6 Concrete Roane ‘INDIAN CREEK ‘5.3 M NE JCT SR61&SR327 52.6 Concrete Knox ‘HOLBROOK DR / B363 ‘HOLBROOK-NEAR CEDAR& SR3 54.3 Concrete Hawkins ‘NORTH FORK HOLSTON RIVE ‘ON CO. LINE 55.1 Concrete continuous Campbell ‘ELK FORK CREEK ‘IN JELLICO-W OF SR9-SR29 56 Concrete continuous Campbell ‘BIG CREEK ‘IN LAFOLLETTE 56.7 Concrete Knox ‘BRANCH ‘WILKERSON RD-OFF MERCHAN 56.7 Concrete Loudon ‘BACON CREEK ‘W.-SR11-IN-PHILADELPHIA. 57.3 Concrete continuous Cocke ‘PIGEON RIVER ‘IN NEWPORT 59.4 Concrete Knox ‘RL-HEISKELL AVE. / I275 ‘0.6 MI S. OF SHARPS GAP 59.8 Concrete Roane ‘EMORY RIVER ‘IN HARRIMAN – E OF US 27 63.7 Steel continuous Hawkins ‘MADD CREEK ‘HOLSTON AAP PLANT A 67 Wood or Timber Roane ‘I40 ‘JUST W OF US 27 EXIT 67 Concrete continuous Hawkins ‘SURGOINSVILLE CREEK ‘2.4 M W OF SURGOINSVILLE 74.6 Concrete

Bridge data is from the 2016 National Bridge Inventory ASCII files, released by the Federal Highway Administration in January 2017. Note that specific conditions on bridges may have changed as a result of recent work.