Report: More than 998 Tennessee bridges structurally deficient

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new report says the Brooklyn Bridge and Washington’s Arlington Memorial Bridge are among thousands of spans considered structurally deficient.
Although the numbers of deficient bridges have declined in recent years, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association’s (ARBTA) analysis of transportation department data shows more than 55,000 bridges in the U.S. have been deemed deficient. In Tennessee, out of the 20,123 bridges, fives percent are considered deficient, according to the report.
Bridges labeled structurally deficient aren’t necessarily in immediate danger of collapse. The term is applied when spans need rehabilitation or replacement because at least one major component has advanced deterioration or other problems.
Tennessee ranks 21st in the nation in total number of deficient bridges and 42nd when compared to total percent of inventory. However, the state has seen an improvement. In 2015, the state had around 1026 bridges considered structurally deficient. In 2016, they had 998 bridges considered structurally deficient.
ARBTA says deficient bridges are crossed about 185 million times a day. The top 14 most-traveled deficient bridges are located in California.
Structurally defficient bridges in the Knoxville area
|COUNTY
|FEATURE INTERSECTED
|LOCATION
|RATING
|DESIGN
|Knox
|‘RAMP TO GAY ST/GROUND
|‘JUST E OFF GAY ST VIADUC
|2
|Concrete
|Jefferson
|‘SOUTHERN RAILWAY
|‘IN JEFFERSON CITY
|5
|Steel
|Roane
|‘CARDIFF CREEK
|‘N OFF US 27-.7 M W OF 38
|18.7
|Steel
|Anderson
|‘FORK COAL CREEK
|‘1.2 M NW OF I75-US25W JC
|23.6
|Steel
|Campbell
|‘FORK COAL CREEK
|‘1.2 M NW OF I75-US25W JC
|23.6
|Steel
|Campbell
|‘CSX RAILROAD
|‘NW OF SR 9 IN LAFOLLETTE
|24.9
|Prestressed concrete continuous *
|Sevier
|‘LITTLE PIGEON RIVER
|‘1 M N OF US321-PITTMAN C
|28
|Steel
|Union
|‘FLAT CREEK
|‘E OF SR61-IN LUTTRELL
|28.8
|Steel
|Sevier
|‘LITTLE PIGEON RIVER
|‘.5 M N OF US321-PITTMAN
|29.1
|Steel
|Cocke
|‘CLEAR CREEK
|‘IN PARROTTSVILLE TENN.
|30.5
|Concrete
|Jefferson
|‘RIMMER CREEK
|‘.4 M SW OF SR066
|32.4
|Concrete
|McMinn
|‘SWEETWATER CREEK
|‘IN SWEETWATER
|33.9
|Concrete
|Monroe
|‘SWEETWATER CREEK
|‘IN SWEETWATER
|33.9
|Concrete
|Johnson
|‘GOOSE CREEK
|‘0.5 M W OF US421
|34
|Steel
|Greene
|‘POWDER BRANCH
|‘3 M E. WASHINGTON CO LN
|35.6
|Concrete continuous
|Sevier
|‘WEBB CREEK
|‘N OF US321 IN PITTMAN CN
|35.8
|Steel
|Knox
|‘RAMP TO GAY ST/GROUND
|‘JUST W OFF GAY ST VIADUC
|38.9
|Concrete
|Sevier
|‘ROARING FORK CREEK
|‘IN GATLINBURG
|39.7
|Steel
|Union
|‘N. FORK BULL RUN CREEK
|‘NEAR MAYNARDVILLE
|39.8
|Steel
|Anderson
|‘BRANCH
|‘IN OAK RIDGE E- OF SR 62
|43.3
|Concrete
|Roane
|‘BRANCH
|‘IN OAK RIDGE E- OF SR 62
|43.3
|Concrete
|Anderson
|‘RIGHT FORK COAL CREEK
|1 M W OF US25W-SR116 JCT
|43.4
|Concrete
|Campbell
|‘RIGHT FORK COAL CREEK
|‘1 M W OF US25W-SR116 JCT
|43.4
|Concrete
|Coffee
|‘NORTH FORK ROCK CREEK
|‘.2 MI FROM SR 16
|43.4
|Concrete
|Coffee
|‘NFA A035-FAU 4334-CSX R
|‘IN TULLAHOMA CITY LIMITS
|43.7
|Concrete
|Hamblen
|‘SPRING CREEK
|‘.3MI EAST OF SR32
|44.9
|Concrete
|Hawkins
|‘BR OF REEDY CREEK
|‘FT ROBINSON DR-KINGSPORT
|45.9
|Concrete
|Coffee
|‘CFW RAILROAD
|‘IN MANCHESTER CITY LIMIT
|46.6
|Concrete
|Hamblen
|‘SPRING BRANCH
|‘3 MI WEST OF US25
|47.4
|Steel
|Loudon
|‘SWEETWATER CREEK
|‘IN PHILADELPHIA
|48
|Steel
|Greene
|‘BRANCH
|‘IN GREENVILLE
|48.1
|Steel
|Coffee
|‘LITTLE DUCK RIVER
|‘IN MANCHESTER CITY LIMIT
|51.8
|Concrete
|Knox
|‘CSX RAILROAD
|‘IN KNOXVILLE
|51.9
|Concrete
|Knox
|‘CSX RAILROAD
|‘FRONTAGE RD-W OF I75
|52
|Prestressed concrete *
|Loudon
|‘BACON CREEK
|‘IN CITY OF PHILADELPHIA
|52
|Concrete
|Anderson
|‘INDIAN CREEK
|‘5.3 M NE JCT SR61&SR327
|52.6
|Concrete
|Roane
|‘INDIAN CREEK
|‘5.3 M NE JCT SR61&SR327
|52.6
|Concrete
|Knox
|‘HOLBROOK DR / B363
|‘HOLBROOK-NEAR CEDAR& SR3
|54.3
|Concrete
|Hawkins
|‘NORTH FORK HOLSTON RIVE
|‘ON CO. LINE
|55.1
|Concrete continuous
|Campbell
|‘ELK FORK CREEK
|‘IN JELLICO-W OF SR9-SR29
|56
|Concrete continuous
|Campbell
|‘BIG CREEK
|‘IN LAFOLLETTE
|56.7
|Concrete
|Knox
|‘BRANCH
|‘WILKERSON RD-OFF MERCHAN
|56.7
|Concrete
|Loudon
|‘BACON CREEK
|‘W.-SR11-IN-PHILADELPHIA.
|57.3
|Concrete continuous
|Cocke
|‘PIGEON RIVER
|‘IN NEWPORT
|59.4
|Concrete
|Knox
|‘RL-HEISKELL AVE. / I275
|‘0.6 MI S. OF SHARPS GAP
|59.8
|Concrete
|Roane
|‘EMORY RIVER
|‘IN HARRIMAN – E OF US 27
|63.7
|Steel continuous
|Hawkins
|‘MADD CREEK
|‘HOLSTON AAP PLANT A
|67
|Wood or Timber
|Roane
|‘I40
|‘JUST W OF US 27 EXIT
|67
|Concrete continuous
|Hawkins
|‘SURGOINSVILLE CREEK
|‘2.4 M W OF SURGOINSVILLE
|74.6
|Concrete
Bridge data is from the 2016 National Bridge Inventory ASCII files, released by the Federal Highway Administration in January 2017. Note that specific conditions on bridges may have changed as a result of recent work.