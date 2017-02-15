Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport

Harrison Ford
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Harrison Ford arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. NBC-TV says Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport. NBC reports that Ford, an experienced pilot, was told to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, but mistakenly landed on a parallel taxiway, passing over an American Airlines jet holding nearby. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – NBC-TV says actor Harrison Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport.

NBC reports  that Ford, an experienced pilot, was told to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday, but he mistakenly landed on a parallel taxiway, passing over an American Airlines jet holding nearby.

(Source: CNN)
NBC says air traffic control recordings have Ford asking: “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

American Airlines Flight 1456, with 110 passengers and six crew, departed safely for Dallas.

Ford’s publicist, Ina Treciokas, declined comment Tuesday afternoon.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor couldn’t confirm that Ford was the pilot of the single-engine Husky, but he says the pilot received and read back the proper landing instructions.

The FAA is investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

