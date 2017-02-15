Northeast Tennessee health departments offer free flu vaccinations

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – As the seasonal flu continues to take its toll on area school systems. The Tennessee Department of Health reports a small amount of the flu vaccine is available on the first-come-first-served basis as health departments in the northeast region of the state.

“Anyone, even healthy people, can get the flu and serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age. Vaccination is the best protection against the flu, and the Carter County Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year,” said Caroline Hurt, County Director. “It takes about two weeks to be protected after you get the flu vaccine, so we want everyone who hasn’t had their flu shot to get one right away to help keep our community healthy.”

Experts say the flu vaccine is important for people at high risk for serious illness or death from influenza such as the elderly, pregnant women and young children, as well as healthcare workers. Experts say expectant mothers should be vaccinated during pregnancy to protect themselves and pass protection on to their unborn babies.

The flu shots will be available at no charge to both adults and children. Just book your appointment at the following health departments in northeast Tennessee:

Washington County Health Department – 423-975-2200 – 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, TN; Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Carter County Health Department – (423) 543-2521 – 403 East G Street, Elizabethton, TN ; Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Greene County Health Department – 423-798-1749 – 810 Church Street, Greeneville, TN; Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Hancock County Health Department – 423) 733-2228 – 178 Willow Street, Sneedville, TN; Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Hawkins County Health Department – Call (423) 357-5341 or (423) 272-7641 today to book your appointment. The clinic is located in Church Hill at 247 Silver Lake Road and in Rogersville at 201 Park Boulevard. Clinics are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Johnson County Health Department – (423) 727-9731 – 715 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN: Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Unicoi County Health Department – (423) 743-9103 – 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, TN; Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.