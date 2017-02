BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Investigators say a slick road condition could be to blame for a school bus crash in Bristol, Tennessee Wednesday morning.

Bristol police said the bus slammed into a light pole, knocking it down, near the intersection of Anderson Street and Pennsylvania Avenue around 7 a.m.

Investigators said the driver and one student were onboard at the time but were not seriously injured.

A second bus picked up the student.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.