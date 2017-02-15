New Tennessee chancellor vows to move ‘quickly’ in AD search


By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – New Tennessee chancellor Beverly Davenport says the school plans to move “very quickly” in hiring an athletic director but isn’t specifying a target date on making the selection.

Davenport says the qualities she’s seeking include “administrative experience, management experience, people who have integrity, who will not budge on issues of compliance, who know compliance, who’ve dealt with tough compliance issues.”

Davenport took over as Tennessee’s chancellor on Wednesday. The former Cincinnati interim president has replaced Jimmy Cheek.

Tennessee is seeking an athletic director to replace Dave Hart, who announced in August he was stepping down.

Hart’s retirement is officially effective June 30. The terms of his contract allow Tennessee to hire a replacement before that date and put Hart on paid administrative leave if he receives 15 days written notice.

