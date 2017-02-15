Netflix trend on the rise, more cheating couples

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif (WATE) – Netflix released a study this week concerning the streaming habits of couples.

It may be hard for you to wait to watch a show with your significant other. If so, then you are not alone.

According to the streaming site, 46 percent of streaming couples have cheated. The company has discovered that over the years more people are cheating.

Netflix surveyed 30,267 people of different age groups from December 20-31, 2016 across the world. The top show that tempt customers to cheat are “Narcos,” “Stranger Things,” “Orange Is The New Black,” “House of Cards” and “Black Mirror.”

Sixty percent of customers said they would cheat more if they could get away with it. Netflix says 80 percent of cheaters are repeat offenders and 44 percent have cheated more than three times. Forty-five percent of cheaters are keeping their habits secret.

If you think your partner may have watched your favorite show on purpose, think again. Eighty-percent of cheating was unplanned. The study says 25 percent of cheating happens when the other partner is asleep.

In the study, 66 percent of culprits said “the shows are just so good we can’t stop bingeing.”

Brazil and Mexico have the most cheaters with 57 and 58 percent. The most loyal couples are in the Netherlands, Germany and Poland. Seventy-three percent of customers in the Netherlands have not cheated.

If you get caught cheating in Hong Kong, your significant other may not forgive you, according to the study. Forty percent of customers in Hong Kong believe Netflix cheating is worse than committing infidelity in real life.

So the next time you finish an episode, think about if you should hit pause before temptation strikes.

