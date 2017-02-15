Mills and Devine sign with UT swimming; Siepert signs with Maryville

By Published: Updated:
Signing day

JOHNSON CITY — Two science hill student athletes made a big splash when they signed with the university of Tennessee swim team. One of them is Lucas Mills, team record holder in the 100 meter butterfly who was a 3-time all-state selection and all american.

ELIZABETHTON — The other signee was team record holder in the 200 meter freestyle Owen Devine who was a 5 time all state selection and also a high school all-american. Devine ranks in the top 10 in 15 of 16 events for the Toppers.
Both swimmers are excited to be heading to “rocky top.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s