Mills and Devine sign with UT swimming; Siepert signs with Maryville

JOHNSON CITY — Two science hill student athletes made a big splash when they signed with the university of Tennessee swim team. One of them is Lucas Mills, team record holder in the 100 meter butterfly who was a 3-time all-state selection and all american.

ELIZABETHTON — The other signee was team record holder in the 200 meter freestyle Owen Devine who was a 5 time all state selection and also a high school all-american. Devine ranks in the top 10 in 15 of 16 events for the Toppers.

Both swimmers are excited to be heading to “rocky top.”