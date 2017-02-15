Milligan’s Bostian leads the Buffs over Bryan

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Feb. 15, 2017) – Freshman Daxton Bostian scored 17 first-half points to lead the Milligan College men’s basketball team to a blowout win, 79-55, over Appalachian Athletic Conference opponent Bryan College Wednesday night at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

Bostian was 6-of-9 from 3-point territory to finish with a game high 20 points. One of his 3-pointers helped Milligan (13-15, 9-11 AAC) close the first half on an 8-0 run when he came up with a steal in the frontcourt and drained one from the wing to put the Buffs up 36-23. Bostian added three rebounds, an assist and three steals.

Will Buckner was next in the scoring column for Milligan with 11 points and a team high eight rebounds. Ten other Buffs scored at least one field goal as Milligan kept a comfortable lead throughout the entire second half. Bryan (9-19, 5-14 AAC) was able to trim it to an 11-point game once in the second half and a 12-point game three times in the second half, but a 14-2 run by Milligan midway through the second half put the game way out of reach.

During that run, Ike Ndulue frenzied the crowd with a couple of spectacular blocked shots and a thunderous dunk which put Milligan up 52-33 with just over 13 minutes left. Milligan then went on to score the next five points to close out the run, ending it on a Jacob Waldroop 3-pointer.

Milligan shot 50 percent (31-62) from the field for the game and was impressive from beyond the arc as well, shooting 40.7 percent (11-27). Bostian accounted for much of the Buffs’ success from range as the freshman was 6-of-9 from three. At one point he made four straight, including two in the final three minutes of the first half and one on Milligan’s second possession of the second half to keep the momentum pouring in the Buffs’ favor.

For Bryan, Oteriah Lee scored 17 points while Brice Cusick scored 11 points. Tyler Yoder recorded eight rebounds for the Lions’ team high on the boards.

Milligan will be at home for the Buffaloes’ regular season finale on Saturday at 2 p.m. for a nonconference matchup against Johnson University. Milligan’s women are on the road Saturday against AAC foe Columbia College.\

