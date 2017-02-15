Milligan women’s basketball wins final home game of the season

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Feb. 15, 2017) – The Milligan College women’s basketball team wrapped up its home schedule on Wednesday, hosting the Bryan College Lions in an Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup. After a dominant first quarter, the Buffaloes cruised to an 80-68 victory to keep them in the hunt for the regular season conference title.

Milligan (21-8, 17-4 AAC) trailed only once in the game and that was in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Down by one, senior Hayley Wyrick scored on back-to-back possessions and sparked a 23-6 run that lasted the remainder of the quarter and gave the Buffs the lead for good.

With three minutes left in the second quarter, Wyrick recorded her 500th career rebound, reaching the 1500+ points and 500+ rebound club. At the break, Wyrick led the Buffs with 11 points, while Mackenzie Raizor gathered seven rebounds and Kelly Barnett dished out four assists.

Leading by as many as 20 in the second half, Milligan maintained a double digit lead the rest of the way and closed out the Lions, 80-68.

In the team’s first meeting this season, the Buffs scored a season low 50 points and only made two field goals from beyond the arc. In tonight’s matchup, Milligan responded with 10 three pointers and reached the 50 point mark halfway through the third quarter.

Wyrick led the Buffs with 23 points, with Lindsee Price and Raizor adding 12 and 10 respectively. Barnett played a solid game overall with 15 points, eight rebounds, and new career high eight assists.

The Buffs wrap up their season on Saturday in a road AAC clash with Columbia College. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

BY MILLIGAN