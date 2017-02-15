Major renovations could soon come to Kingsport Town Center

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Major changes may soon be on the way for a Tri-Cities mall.

The Kingsport Economic Development Board approved a tax incentive agreement Tuesday.

It will allow the owners of the Kingsport Town Center to start major renovations.

City leaders said it was the last agreement that needed to be made before Kingsport Town Center owners could start revitalizing the mall and getting new tenants there.

Under the incentive that totals about $2.3 million, the mall will pay lower property taxes for 11 years.

In return, during the first five years of the agreement, the mall will have to maintain a 15 percent sales growth rate and put in $4.6 million worth of capital improvements.

City leaders said those improvements include changes to carpeting, lighting, moving escalators and elevators and getting new signage.

They are hopeful it will modernize the space.

“I expect that this will be a shot in the arm for the mall, and we hope to see this will start to regain some stature in the community,” said Lynn Tully with the City of Kingsport.

Tully said now all negotiations are done.

The final step is for the mall group to finalize paperwork before renovations can begin. We can expect to see those changes, Tully said, in the next couple of months.

City leaders also said announcements of new tenants are coming soon.

