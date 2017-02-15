Lawmaker again pushing hands-free cell phone bill

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – An Elizabethton lawmaker is again pushing to make it illegal for Tennessee drivers to use their cell phones unless they have a hands-free device.

Rep. John Holsclaw (R), TN-District 4, recently filed the legislation that would make it a misdemeanor for drivers to use hand-held phones. His attempt at a hands-free bill last year failed.

“Everyone has a cell phone and if you’re driving down the road, you can see an individual weaving or slowing and you know exactly what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re on their phone and it doesn’t take but a split second and you’ve run off the road and you’ve hit someone, so it’s about saving lives and protecting our drivers and our Tennesseans.”

Rep. Holsclaw has also filed legislation that would increase the penalty for drivers who, while on their phones, cause crashes that result in serious injury or death.

