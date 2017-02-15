Kingsport gymnastics center takes top spot in silver age bracket nationally

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee Cheer and Gymnastics in Kingsport placed No. 1 in the nation among over 3,000 gyms from across the country in the silver age bracket.

The 17 young ladies — ranging from 2nd to 7th grade — beat out thousands of the country’s top gymnasts taking the top spot.

In addition to placing first in that bracket, the gym also has 15 individual nationally ranked gymnasts, as well as a nationally ranked trampoline team.

East Tennessee Cheer and Gymnastics is open to the public and offers training for ages 18 months through high school in cheer, gymnastics, tumbling and trampoline work.

