Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts to open store tomorrow in Johnson City

jo-ann

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Sewing and craft enthusiasts will have a new resource for supplies tomorrow in Johnson City.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores will hold grand opening festivities at their new location — 108 Johnson City Plaza Drive near Target — Thursday through Saturday.

Items Jo-Ann carries includes supplies for sewing, jewelry-making, scrap booking and home decorating.

Festivities for the grand opening will include prize giveaways and a Teacher Appreciation Day on Saturday, where educators will get 15 percent off their purchase.

