Final design revealed for Johnson City landmark sign; Funds needed

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The old Giant Food Market and, most recently, the old U-Haul sign in downtown Johnson is getting closer and closer to its new role as the city’s new landmark, according to the Downtown Johnson City Foundation.

The old signage stands tall in the downtown area at Commerce Street between Market and North Road Streets.

A final design shows the sign as retro, bright, and bold – featuring the lettering “JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE”.

Downtown Johnson City officials say the design was created by John Bosio of MERJE Design. We’re told it was inspired by historic railroad signs and features a tri-star element representing Tennessee’s three regions.

That tri-star element, that is seen on the Tennessee flag, was created by Johnson City resident Colonel LeeRoy Reeves.

The 60-foot-tall structure began as a sign for Giant Food Markets in 1959 and was sold along with the accompanying building to U-Haul in the late 1980’s.

Director of Downtown Development, Dianna Cantler, told News Channel 11 this summer is still the deadline to raise $60,000. She says the foundation is taking bids from companies, but they stress they want to go with a local company.

The landmark project is funded by private donations. If you’d like to support or sponsor the project, checks can be made to the Downtown Johnson City Foundation, 300 E. Main Street, Suite 406, Johnson City, TN 37601. Donations can also be made online at DowntownJC.com/Landmark via PayPal.

The greenspace surrounding the landmark is also undergoing a transformation and will soon become a new park featuring walking paths and art. The foundation’s previous projects were the restoration of the Lady of the Fountain Plaza and the Gown and Gathered event in the Pavillon at Founders Park.