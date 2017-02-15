Escapee used rope made of bed sheets to escape Washington County, TN jail

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – An accused bank robber used a rope made of bed sheets to escape the Washington County Detention Center in August, according to federal court records.

A proposed plea agreement for Timothy England shows just two weeks after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office placed the man in maximum security for an attempted escape, he successfully made it out of the Jonesborough jail on his second try.

“At approximately 1:15 am, he left the showers, entered the recreation yard, and using a rope fashioned from bed sheets, scaled the wall,” court records said.

Law enforcement officers eventually found him in Detroit, Michigan.

A federal judge did not accept England’s proposed plea agreement today. Instead, the judge set his trial for March 14.

England is accused of robbing a bank in Mosheim. At the time of his escape, Washington County was holding him pending his federal trial. In addition to the charge of bank robbery, England also faces charges of using a firearm during a crime of violence, witness tampering and escape.

WCSO previously said England escaped because of a “design flaw and human error,” which resulted in a full review.

