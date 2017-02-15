Emory & Henry Men’s Basketball Upsets Region-Leading Guilford, 65-60

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Emory & Henry College Men’s Basketball Team (17-7, 11-4 ODAC) picked up a marquee win and avenged a mid-January loss on Wednesday evening, defeating Guilford College (19-5, 12-3 ODAC) by a 65-60 score in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. The Quakers came into the game leading both the ODAC and the NCAA Division III South Region while the Wasps are third in the league and eighth in the region.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Emory & Henry 65, Guilford 60

LOCATION – Greensboro, North Carolina – Ragan-Brown Field House

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (17-7, 11-4 ODAC); Guilford (19-5, 12-3 ODAC)

How It Happened

– Guilford built a 12-2 lead at the 13:23 mark of the first half but E&H went on a 16-4 run over the next 2:48 to go up 18-16. The squads traded baskets for the remainder of the half for a total of five lead changes before the Wasps took a 30-28 advantage into the break.

– The Quakers started the second period with six straight points to regain the lead, 34-30, but five in a row for Emory & Henry flipped the score back to 35-34 in its favor with 15:53 on the clock.

– GC and E&H battled through three ties and five lead changes over a period of 7:49 midway through the half. An 8-0 run by the Wasps gave them a 48-42 advantage which was extended to eight (57-49) with 2:03 left to play.

– Guilford got to within three points twice in the final minute of the game, but Emory & Henry hit 12 of its final 14 free throws down the stretch to seal the 65-60 win.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

– Senior guard Myles Turner (Richmond, Va.) led the Wasps with 16 points and five rebounds, going a perfect six-for-six from the free throw line.

– Sophomore forward Aaron Ferguson (Princeton, W.Va.) put up 12 points, five boards and three assists off the bench while junior guard John Shelor (Giles, Va.) and sophomore guard Clif Conley (Galax, Va.) had nine points apiece.

– Senior guard Ryan Gravley (Austinville, Va.) tacked on eight points, three rebounds and three assists while junior forward Chase Branscomb (Bristol, Tenn.) added three points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Guilford Individual Leaders

– Carson Long led all players with 17 points, hitting a quintet of three-pointers, to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

– Jarrod Rogers had 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals while Marcus Curry contributed seven points and five boards off the bench.

A Deeper Look

– Emory & Henry shot 21-for-52 (40.4%) from field and hit six three-pointers, but a 17-for-21 (81%) performance at the line proved to be key in the Wasps’ victory.

– Guilford went 37.7 percent (20-for-53) on the evening with nine treys but struggled at the charity stripe, making just 50 percent (11-for-22) of its chances.

– The Wasps held a 37-35 rebounding advantage, but the Quakers won the battle for second-chance points, 11-6.

– E&H scored 11 points off 11 turnovers by GC and edged the Quakers by an 18-16 margin on points in the paint.

Up Next

– Emory & Henry will close out the regular season on Saturday when it hosts Eastern Mennonite University at 2:00 p.m.

– It will be the first meeting between the Wasps and Royals this year.

– E&H will also honor its three seniors prior to the start of the game.

—E&H—

Emory & Henry Women’s Basketball Outlasts Washington and Lee, 63-61, Wednesday At Home

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Women’s Basketball Team (17-7, 11-4 ODAC) got the go-ahead basket from sophomore forward Taylor Blevins (Abingdon, Va.) with four seconds remaining to earn a 63-61 win over Washington and Lee University (11-12, 7-8 ODAC) Wednesday evening in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Emory & Henry 63, Washington and Lee 61

LOCATION – Emory, Virginia – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (17-7, 11-4 ODAC); Washington and Lee (11-12, 7-8 ODAC)

How It Happened

– W&L started the game off strong, going up 9-4 at the 6:28 mark of the first period. Emory & Henry rushed back with a 10-3 run to take a 14-12 advantage 4:10 later in the quarter. The squads went back and forth for the final two minutes for a 17-all tie after 10 minutes of action.

– The second frame was played within two possessions either way but the Wasps took a 27-25 lead into the locker room thanks to a layup by freshman guard Brandy Watkins (Bluff City, Tenn.).

– Returning from the intermission, the Generals out-scored the Wasps by a 20-13 margin in the third quarter. A 10-1 run early in the period saw W&L go up by five, 35-30, and later lead 45-39 before E&H hit a free throw to close things out with a 45-40 score going into the fourth.

– The final period featured five ties and three lead changes by itself. With the score tied at 58 and 2:04 on the clock, Emory &Henry hit three of four free throws to go up 61-58 with 23 seconds left. After a Washington and Lee three-point shooter was fouled and converted all three free throws to tie the game at 61-all, the Wasps called their final timeout to set up the last possession.

– Senior guard Megan Jacoby drove down the right side of the lane with seven seconds remaining and found a wide-open Blevins on the opposite block who laid the game-winner in with four seconds remaining. W&L had a last-ditch effort at a three-quarter court heave, but E&H would escape with the 63-61 win.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

– Jacoby put up a game-high 23 points, going 11-for-13 from the free throw line and adding four assists, three steals and a block. She was also six-for-nine from the field.

– Blevins added 12 points and five boards while freshman forward Kara Stafford (Bristol, Tenn.) had six points, six rebounds and four steals.

– Freshman forward Sydney McKinney (Big Stone Gap, Va.) pulled down 11 rebounds to lead all players and had two points and two steals while sophomore guard Tessa Johnston (High Point, N.C.) and Watkins added five points each.

Washington and Lee Individual Leaders

– Ailyn Kelly had 21 points, seven rebounds four steals and ab block to pace the Generals.

– Taylor Casey hit four three-pointers to help her along to 19 points and two assists while Emma Redding added 11 points and nine rebounds.

A Deeper Look

– Emory & Henry shot 41.2 percent (21-for-51) from the floor and added 20 points (20-for-30) at the free throw line.

– Washington and Lee went 23-for-54 (42.6%) on the evening and hit six three-pointers but only made nine free throws (9-for-12; 75%) in the contest.

– E&H led 35-31 on rebounding and dominated down low, 40-28, on points in the paint.

– Each team scored 17 points of one another’s miscues but the Wasps deeper bench and ability to get to the free throw line proved to be key in the fourth quarter comeback.

Up Next

– Emory & Henry will take to the road for its final regular season game of the year Saturday as it visits Virginia Wesleyan College at 2:00 p.m.

– The Wasps defeated the Marlins by an 81-67 margin in Emory on Saturday, January 28.