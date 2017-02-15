Community voices concern over potential cuts to Bristol, Va. emergency personnel

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Dozens of citizens voiced concern to the Bristol, Va. City Council Tuesday night saying cutting back on emergency personnel isn’t the way to fix the city’s over $105 million in debt.

Bristol, VA city leaders have said that they need to review each city department to determine if anything needs to be changed to help with the debt and that includes first responders like police and fire fighters.

Some even said they’d leave the city if their first responders were out of a job.

Chief Mike Starr of Washington County, Va. Fire Rescue works with city fire crews often and he said he couldn’t stress enough the importance of paid staff to protect the community.

“I hope all the comments help that everybody made and they don’t cut back staffing,”Starr said. “I know cut backs need to be made. Let them look at different things, but you know personnel I don’t feel needs to be cut.”

With the city’s $105 million in debt, Mayor Bill Hartley said they’ve talked to various departments to see where they can cut back.

Although he’s unsure of where they’ll need to cut, police and fire are some of the city’s biggest resources.

“Those are big areas, but there are all kinds of things where I think we can look at different departments and try to find ways to be more effective and efficient,” Hartley said. “We all know it’s going to be a tight budget, but we don’t really know how tight yet.”

Hartley said the city manager won’t come up with the budget until the end of March or April, and they haven’t made any decisions just yet.

Bristol, Va. City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 28.

