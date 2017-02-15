Cities looking to fill $1 mil. funding gap as hall tax is phased out

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- Last year, the Tennessee legislature voted to phase out the state’s hall income tax on earnings from stocks and bonds. It’s a tax that brought in millions of dollars to local governments and now cities are looking to find money to replace that funding.

The good news, “We’ll be a clean no income tax state and that’s attractive to people moving from other states that are highly taxed on their income,” Johnson City Mayor David Tomita said.

But the bad news for cities, “That represents ultimately about $1 million a year of revenue to the city that we’re going to have to replace somehow,” Tomita said.

“If we had to make adjustments we wouldn’t do it in any particular place but just to give you an idea of the amount of money were talking about $1 million equates to about 150 percent of the senior center budget, it’s about 90 percent of the youth athletics budget, and the library budget, and Bays Mountain budget,” Kingsport City Manager Jeff Fleming said.

With this kind of hit, cities are asking for more power to generate money. One top priority city leaders have told lawmakers is they want the power to put taxes in place without having to go through the state.

“Local governments would like to have the opportunity to have as much autonomy as possible rather than always relying on the state,” Fleming said.

Tomita said he would consider a prepared food tax which would be a few cents added on to your restaurant bill.

Fleming said he hopes the state finds a way to keep the city’s budget whole, but if it doesn’t, “One of the options would be to increase the property tax and to generate that amount of revenue that would be about six cents which to a median homeowner is about $20 a year but for a business like a large industrial business would be a quarter of $1 million a year,” Fleming said.

Cities should have an answer on what changes the state will make if any by the end of this legislative session in the spring.

