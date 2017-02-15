Christol Hickman is this week’s Educator of the Week

Kasey Marler Goodwin Photography By Published: Updated:
hickman

 

Christol Hickman has always enjoyed working with people the one time customer service

manager knew he true passion was working with young people and that lead her into teaching

Hickman is in her 4th year teaching at Jefferson Elementary in Kingport.

She’s taught two years and kindergarten and is now in her 2nd year with the1st graders.

Hickman says she loves to thrill of getting to make an imprat on each of her 20 students

every single day.

“Our classroom philosophy i built on trust and having a positive learning environment.  They really

thrive in that type of environment.  They can understand that even if they don’t know the right

answer if you don’t try you will never know.   So I really try to instill that in my kids,” Said

Hickman.

Congratulations to Christol Hickman. This week’s Educator fo the Week.

