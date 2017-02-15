Bucs Johnson tabbed SoCon field athlete of the week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Feb. 15, 2017) – After a record setting meet in Nashville last weekend, red-shirt sophomore Ben Johnson (Nashville, Tenn.) earned Southern Conference field athlete of the week honors as he set a personal best in the weight throw.

The Nashville native finished sixth for ETSU in the weight throw at the Music City Challenge. He hit a mark of 18.91m, which set a conference best by more than five feet. Johnson’s throw currently ranks him 84th in NCAA Division I.

Johnson has steadily improved his weight throw marks this season. In his first meet this season, his best throw came at 15.68m. Following his record setting throw at the Music City Challenge this past weekend, he improved that mark by 3.23m. Even from the Buccaneer Track and Field Invitational held two weekends ago, Johnson improved his throw by 1.25m.

Johnson and the ETSU track and field programs have this weekend off as the teams prepare to host the Southern Conference indoor track and field championships starting on Feb. 25. The two day championships will be held inside the ETSU/MSHA Athletic Center.

