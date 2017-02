BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Police said a slick road could be to blame for a school bus crash Wednesday morning in Bristol, Tenn.

Bristol Police said the driver of the bus slid into a light pole knocking it down near the intersection of Anderson Street and Pennsylvania Avenue around 7 a.m.

The driver and one student were the only ones on the bus at the time, and neither were injured.

Another bus picked up the student and took him to Fairmount Elementary.

