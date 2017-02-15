BCM museum expansion grant halted by Bristol, VA city leaders after no vote

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- Tuesday night city council members in Bristol, Virginia failed to pass a resolution that would help the Birthplace of County Music Museum expand into a vacant building next door.

Vice Mayor Archie Hubbard made a motion to pass the resolution for the grant, but there was no second on the motion, and therefore no vote on the issue.

When we spoke to Museum officials on Wednesday afternoon, they told us time was running out to apply for this grant from the state of Virginia.

Museum Director Jessica Turner said the grant from the state is due March 1st.

Turner said they would be applying for $600,000 from the state for construction costs of the 17,000 sqft vacant building that sits right next door to the current museum.

They have plans to use that space for offices, classrooms, and educational programs.

Turner said when they presented the idea for the grant to the city, they made sure to tell them they weren’t asking for Bristol to foot the bill, all they needed was for the city to submit the grant on their behalf.

“One of the things that we realized last night is maybe the city council didn’t have a full understanding of the grant program that we were applying for, or the fact that we are shovel ready to begin this project. We were surprised and disappointed to hear they would not pass a resolution on our behalf and we hope to continue to work with them,” Turner said.

We also spoke with Vice Mayor Archie Hubbard Wednesday afternoon to get his take on why the city council didn’t move forward with the proposal.

“I think one of the reasons they didn’t want to vote for it is the philosophy why ask the government to pay for everything you want, which in an ideal world I agree 100%, you should be self sufficient, however that tax money is going to go somewhere else if we don’t get it,” Hubbard said.

Turner said they are hopeful they can continue to work with the city ahead of their March 1st deadline to file for the grant.

The total cost of the renovation project is 4 million dollars and if the city does not apply for the grant on their behalf, leaders at the museum said they will still move forward with the project.

Turner said it could just take longer than they originally planned.

Turner also told us Wednesday that if they city did not submit an application this cycle, the funds will go to other communities in the Commonwealth for their projects.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.