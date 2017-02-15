American Girl announces two new dolls to represent Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – American Girl just announced two dolls to represent the city of Nashville as well as its first-ever boy doll.

The dolls—named Tenney Grant and Logan Everett—will be revealed Thursday.

The company says Tenney is a rising star on the music scene and breakout songwriter, “finding the heart to be herself.” She has long, blonde hair and brown eyes, as well as an exclusive outfit and book that chronicles her story.

Logan is the first-ever boy character and also Tenney’s drummer. He has short brown hair, gray eyes, and an original outfit as well as his own drum set.

The Tenney collection is available on this Thursday through American Girl’s catalog, at AmericanGirl.com and all retail locations nationwide.