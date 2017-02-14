WATCH LIVE @ 1P: Briefing with press secretary as Trump ‘evaluates situation’ involving Flynn, Russia

Included in this report is a full live stream of White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s briefing with the press. In addition, below is a live stream of an ABC News Special report. If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump is “evaluating the situation” involving his national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says the president is speaking with Vice President Mike Pence and others about the matter.

Pence publicly vouched that Flynn did not discuss sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration. But Flynn has since told the White House sanctions may have come up.

Trump has said nothing publicly about Flynn since the Washington Post reported last week that Flynn did discuss sanctions with the Russian official.

Trump says the ‘real story’ is about leaks



President Donald Trump says the “real story” is the “illegal leaks” coming out of Washington.

The tweet early Tuesday is Trump’s first public comments since his national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned because of conversations he had with a Russian diplomat.

Flynn apologized for giving Vice President Mike Pence and others “incomplete information” about his calls with Russia’s Ambassador Sergey Kislyak (KEE-slee-ack), and whether Flynn addressed U.S. sanctions before Trump’s inauguration. Doing so breaks diplomatic protocol and potentially the law.

Trump tweeted, “The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?”

North Korea tested a ballistic missile over the weekend while Trump was at his Florida resort hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

