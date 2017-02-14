Sexual assault reported at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University Public Safety officials said they received a report of a sexual assault that allegedly happened in a residence hall on Monday.

According to an ETSU safety notice, the sexual assault reportedly occurred in a residence hall, where a female student said a male student acquaintance physically and sexually assaulted her.

Public Safety officers are investigating the report. No charges have been filed at this time.

