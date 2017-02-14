Rhythm N’ Blooms announces full 2017 lineup

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rhythm N’ Blooms has announced it’s full lineup for the 2017 music festival.

The festival features a variety of music acts, including well-known artists to up and coming.

This year’s acts include: Young the Giant, Gogol Bordello, Dave Barnes, John Paul White, Cruz Contreras, Parker Millsap, John Moreland, William Wild, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Peak Physique, Bonnie Bishop, the Pinklets, Nikki Lane, Lee Fieds & The Expressions and more.

More names will be announced in the coming weeks. The festival will be April 7-9. Online ticket sales for general admission weekend passes are $75 and VIP Weekend Passes are $190.

Rhythm N’ Blooms announces 2017 lineup View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this July 22, 2016 photo, John Paul White poses for a portrait at La Conversation before playing a show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, Calif. After the breakup of his band Civil Wards, White is back with a new solo album called, “Beulah.” (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP) Sameer Gadhia of Young The Giant performs at the 2015 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at the Napa Valley Expo on Saturday, May 30, 2015, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Eugene Hütz, left, and Elizabeth Sun of the band Gogol Bordello perform in concert during the Shindig Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Parker Millsap performs at the Americana Music Association Honors & Awards Show Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) John Moreland performs at the Americana Music Association Honors & Awards Show Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Bonnie Bishop performs during the Black Tie & Boots ball as part of the Inaugural festivities Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013 in National Harbor, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Artist Nikki Lane performs at City Winery Nashville on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)