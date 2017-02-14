Protestors to gather outside Rep. Hill’s office; upset over bill proposal

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A group of protestors plan to gather outside of the radio station where Rep. Matthew Hill works.

They are disappointed with his proposal that says a driver cannot be civilly charged if they were to hit a protestor with their car.

Rep. Hill explained the proposal to News Channel 11 last week.

Read more here: Proposed bill would provide civil immunity for driver if protestor is hit

“The legislation is, if someone’s in a car and they take due care, that’s the legal term. Meaning not doing it on purpose. No malicious intent, nothing like that and they accidentally hit someone the protestor that they hit can not come back on them and sue them in civil court. Civil court is the key,” Hill explained.

This group called ‘Indivisible Tri-cities TN’ says they find this proposal offensive.

Hill said last week this bill is meant to protect both the driver and protestor, to encourage people from essentially protesting in the roadway.

But protestors say they don’t see it that way.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Look for live reports beginning at 5 p.m.

