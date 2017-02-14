People show up to Bristol, VA city council meeting concerned about budget

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- Tuesday night people in Bristol, Virginia showed up to their city council meeting to make it known they have concerns over potential future budget cuts for the city.

Debbie Sourbeer asked people on social media to show up to Tuesday night’s meeting in an effort to show the city council how they feel.

Sourbeer said it all started last week after she attended a city council meeting where she said she heard the city may have to make cuts to all departments this upcoming budget year.

Sourbeer told us Tuesday afternoon when she heard that, her immediate concern was any potential budget cuts to the emergency services.

Even though city council members aren’t expected to dive into the budget just yet, Sourbeer said she wanted to make it clear to Bristol city leaders they don’t want them to cut anything that has to do with safety and emergency workers.

“If they know how everyone feels about this, maybe they will start thinking when they do the new budget, and make the cuts, maybe they will see we are here to support them and we really don’t want that to happen,” Sourbeer said.

When we spoke to Mayor Bill Hartley over the phone Tuesday afternoon, he said the budget won’t be presented to the council until either the end of March or early April.

Hartley said it was too early to tell where things stood in terms of funding for different departments.

