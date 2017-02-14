N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper offers ‘compromise’ repealing HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is proposing what he calls a compromise to repeal an LGBT law that has led to lost business expansions and sporting events.

Cooper said Tuesday the proposal does away with House Bill 2, which limits LGBT rights and directs transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.

Cooper says the bill would increase penalties for crimes in public bathrooms and tell local governments seeking ordinances covering sexual orientation and gender identity to give legislators 30 days’ notice before doing so.

An apparent deal between Cooper and the Republican-controlled legislature to repeal HB2 fell apart in December.

House Bill 2 critics say action is needed or the state will miss out on NCAA sporting events for years.

The office of Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) released a statement following Cooper’s annoucement.

“Gov. Cooper’s press conference is the first we’ve heard of his so-called compromise, so if he has a list of members willing to support his proposal, he should make it public now,” Berger’s office said.

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest also released a statement Tuesday afternoon that reads:

If Governor Cooper’s proposed bill for repealing HB2 becomes law, it will create a state-sanctioned ‘Look But Don’t Touch’ policy in our bathrooms. Heterosexual men will be able to access women’s showers and bathrooms by simply posing as a transgender individual. They will be able to watch women and children shower, or shower next to them. As long as the man doesn’t touch them, assault them or film them, no legal protection would be afforded the offended woman or child. Nothing. As a husband and father of four, the concept of ‘Look But Don’t Touch’ as a meaningful response to HB2 is a sad commentary on how far the progressive movement and the elected officials beholden to it, will risk the safety of our people to achieve a radical social policy agenda.”

