Multiple headstones vandalized at West Lawn Cemetery

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers were called to a local cemetery Tuesday afternoon on a vandalism call after multiple headstones and grave markers were found damaged throughout the grounds.

According to a JCPD report, officers responded just after 1 p.m. to West Lawn Cemetery, located on Lowell St. in Johnson City, in reference to the vandalism and they made contact with the cemetery’s board of directors chairman, James Whiteside.

Whiteside said someone had contacted him about headstones being overturned and damaged in the cemetery.

According to the report, Whiteside was unsure how many headstones had been damaged.

The last time someone reportedly visited the cemetery was on Jan. 30 and none of the headstones were reported vandalized at that time, according to the report.

Police said there was no physical evidence at the scene.

According to the report, the damaged headstones were valued around $5,000.

JCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the cemetery to photograph the damage.

