Mother, son awarded Citizenship Award for helping lost boy found along Bristol road

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department honored a mother and her son for their compassion shown for another child, actions police said may have potentially been life-saving.

Police Chief Blaine Wade presented the Citizenship Award to Sharon Nunn and her son.

Back in December, Nunn and her son saw a 10-year-old boy walking alone in the rain alongside of a Bristol road.

The boy had woken up from a nap and wandered away from his home.

According to a release, the boy told them he was looking for his father.

Nunn called 911 and she and her son stayed with the boy until police were able to come and get him back home with his father.

While presenting the award, Wade said Sharon and her son displayed true community spirit in coming to the aid of a child in need.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.