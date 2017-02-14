Man robbed at gunpoint after arranging meeting on social media in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, TN (WJHL) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in south Morristown. The victim told police he went to a residence after agreeing on social media to meet someone he did not know, according to a report.

The victim said three men threatened him with a handgun and assaulted him. He said during the ordeal his pockets were emptied of his cash and keys.

Police report the victim had a minor injury to his head and face.

MPD says it is seeing an increase reports of people are being robbed after arranging meetings on social media with someone they do not know.

Police suggest that “anytime a transaction is arranged with an unknown person that you meet in a public place during normal business hours.” They also ways it is always a good idea to have a friend or family member with you or at least let them know where you are going.

