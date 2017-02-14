Man convicted of killing Etan Patz, boy missing since 1979

By Published: Updated:
Pedro Hernandez
FILE- In this Nov. 15, 2012, file photo, Pedro Hernandez appears in Manhattan criminal court in New York. Hernandez, a former store clerk was convicted Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in one of the nation's most haunting missing-child cases, nearly 38 years after Etan Patz disappeared while heading to his school bus stop. Another jury had deadlocked following 18 days of deliberation in 2015, leading to the retrial that spanned more than three months. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, Pool, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A man has been convicted in one of the nation’s most haunting missing-child cases, nearly 38 years after 6-year-old Etan Patz (AY’-tahn PAYTS’) disappeared in New York City.

Jurors delivered their verdict Tuesday in Pedro Hernandez’ retrial. Another jury deliberated for 18 days before deadlocking in 2015.

This time, jurors deliberated over nine days before finding the 56-year-old guilty of murder during a kidnapping in a case that shaped both parenting and law enforcement in the United States.

Hernandez was a convenience store clerk in Etan’s neighborhood when the first-grader disappeared in May 1979. Hernandez confessed, but his lawyers say his admissions were the false imaginings of a mentally ill man.

Etan became one of the first missing children ever pictured on milk cartons.

FILE- In this May 28, 2012, file photo, a photograph of Etan Patz hangs on an angel figurine, which is part of a makeshift memorial in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. The re-trial for the man accused of killing the 6-year-old in 1979 is ending. Prosecutors will sum up their case Tuesday, Jan. 31 after defense attorneys for suspect Pedro Hernandez argued his confession was made up. Hernandez admitted to choking the boy in the basement of a convenience store. His first murder trial ended in a hung jury. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE- In this May 28, 2012, file photo, a photograph of Etan Patz hangs on an angel figurine, which is part of a makeshift memorial in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. The re-trial for the man accused of killing the 6-year-old in 1979 is ending. Prosecutors will sum up their case Tuesday, Jan. 31 after defense attorneys for suspect Pedro Hernandez argued his confession was made up. Hernandez admitted to choking the boy in the basement of a convenience store. His first murder trial ended in a hung jury. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s