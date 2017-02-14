Magician teaches students about making good life choices with magic show

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Students at Science Hill High School were treated to a magic show today, but this magic show was different than most.

Stephen Bargatze with the TSSAA Student Services Right Team talks to kids about drugs and alcohol and making the right life choices such as not to be a bully and to treat others with kindness and respect.

He himself had a troubled childhood and he speaks to kids about what they can do if they are in a similar situation.

“I’m not telling them anything different than the teachers are telling them, I’m just doing it in a different way through being a professional magician. Through my comedy and stuff, they are going to see an example of how to do it. I’m going to pick on someone the whole show and then we’re going to talk about it”, Bargatze said.

Bargatze won the World Championship of Magic in the year 2000. He wanted to find a way to incorporate these topics that are important to him into his show and help teach kids how to deal with these situations.

He said he hopes that kids leave his show with feeling inspired to be more kind to others and to seek the help they might need if they experiencing problems at home.

Bargatze added, “I think that we spend our life comparing ourselves to other people. W think that we are less of a person because we are not the athlete or we are not the best-looking kid or I don’t have the money that this kid has. I just want them to know that you’re fine just the way you are.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.