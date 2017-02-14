LampLight Theatre celebrating expansion in downtown Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities theatre is celebrating its expansion.

LampLight Theatre cut the ribbon on its new building Tuesday afternoon.

It is called The Emporium and located on Broad Street in downtown Kingsport.

“It’s really opened up a lot of opportunities and more space so we can do more things and reach out to the community in a whole different way,” said Billy Wayne Arrington, President of Vision Productions, Inc.

The Emporium features a Banquet Hall, so theater goers can enjoy dinner before a show. LampLight officials say the space will also be available for rental for special events.

In addition, the space includes a new and larger Gift Shoppe.

Theatre officials said they are also hoping to open the Passion Museum and Gallery by the fall of this year.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.